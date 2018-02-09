Updated Madison Square Garden Live Card Hints at Possible Heel Turn

– The card for WWE’s upcoming live event in Madison Square Garden is teasing a potential heel turn. PWInsider reports that the updated lineup is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Elias and Bayley

Bayley is currently teaming with Elias in the Mixed Match Challenge. Whether this is an indication of a heel turn or WWE just utilizing the team for a show outside the challenge isn’t yet known. The MSG show takes place on March 16th.