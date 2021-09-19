wrestling / News
Updated NJPW G1 Climax 31 Standings
September 19, 2021 | Posted by
The standings for NJPW’s G1 Climax 31 are updated following Sunday morning’s show. You can see the rankings below for the tournament, and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s review of Sunday’s night two here.
Block A
Yujiro Takahashi (1-0, 2 pts)
Great-O-Khan (1-0, 2 pts)
Toru Yano (1-0, 2 pts)
Zack Sabre Jr (1-0, 2 pts)
Shingo Takagi (1-0, 2 pts)
Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 pts)
Tetsuya Naito (0-1, 0 pts)
Kota Ibushi (0-1, 0 pts)
KENTA (0-1, 0 pts)
Tanga Loa (0-1, 0 pts)
Block B
Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 pts)
SANADA (1-0, 2 pts)
Taichi (1-0, 2 pts)
Jeff Cobb (1-0, 2 pts)
EVIL (1-0, 2 pts)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 pts)
Hirooki Goto (0-1, 0 pts)
YOSHI-HASHI (0-1, 0 pts)
Tama Tonga (0-1, 0 pts)
Chase Owens (0-1, 0 pts)
