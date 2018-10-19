Various News: Updated NWA 70th Anniversary Card, Championship Wrestling from Florida Preview, MLW Miami Tickets on Sale

– Here is the updated card for Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary event. Which will air on Fite TV for $24.99…

* NWA Champion Cody vs. Nick Aldis – Best of Three Falls.

* NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Penelope Ford.

* Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks – NWA National Title Match A.

* Sam Shaw vs. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – NWA National Title Match B.

* Match A and B Winners face to crown new NWA National Champion.

* Tim Storm vs. Pretty Peter Avalon.

* Crimson & Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) open challenge.

* Former NWA Champions Jeff Jarrett, Blue Demon Jr., and Dory Funk Jr, will all be in attendance at the event as well.

– The Highspots Wrestling Network released the following preview of their forthcoming documentary on Championship Wrestling from Florida…

Here's another sneak peek at our latest documentary feature "Championship Wrestling From Florida". Coming soon!https://t.co/iBntuyDZJa #HSWN

– Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 AM ET at http://www.MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling’s December 13th and 14th Miami debut. The Miami Scottish Rite Temple will host the cards which will feature two FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS. Signed for Miami thus far:

· World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki

· LA Park presented by Salina de la Renta

· The Hart Foundation: Teddy Hart, Brian Pillman Jr., Davey Boy Smith Jr.

· “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

· Rush

· PCO

· Rich Swann

· Konnan

· Tommy Dreamer

· Joey Ryan

· Simon Gotch

· Barrington Hughes

· El Hijo de LA Park

· Kotto Brazil

· Jason Cade

· Rhett Giddins

· Ricky Martinez

· The Dirty Blondes

· Marko Stunt

· Vandal Ortagun

· World Middleweight Champion MJF with Aria Blake

· Plus more!