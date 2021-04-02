wrestling / News

Updated NXT UK Prelude Card

April 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Prelude

WWE has an updated card for NXT UK Prelude following this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on WWE Network and Peacock:

* NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER vs. Rampage Brown
* Heritage Cup Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate
* Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn and Kay Lee Ray
* Also appearing: Ilja Dragunov, Jordan Devlin, A-Kid, More

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK Prelude, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading