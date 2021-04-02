wrestling / News
Updated NXT UK Prelude Card
April 1, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for NXT UK Prelude following this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on WWE Network and Peacock:
* NXT UK Championship Match: WALTER vs. Rampage Brown
* Heritage Cup Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate
* Meiko Satomura and Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn and Kay Lee Ray
* Also appearing: Ilja Dragunov, Jordan Devlin, A-Kid, More
