Updated Plans For Top Matches At Wrestlemania

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about the updated plans for Wrestlemania 36 after recent changes backstage. The original lineup had Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, John Cena vs. Elias and Goldberg was not on the card. However, according to Meltzer, the Smackdown side now has a double main event of Reigns vs. Goldberg and Cena vs. Wyatt. This means that either Goldberg wins the title at WWE Super Showdown or John Cena challenges the Fiend later.

It was also noted that The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia to build his Wrestlemania match, which is still set to be against AJ Styles.

The only matches confirmed so far are Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE title and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s title. Becky Lynch is also set to defend against the winner of a #1 contenders match at Elimination Chamber.