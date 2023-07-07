The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In at Wembley Stadium. That event happens on August 27 in London. There are currently 75,030 tickets out, slightly up from the most recent report. The amount of paid attendance is around 68,000 for a live gate of $8.6 million.

According to the WON, this means that All In has the seventh-largest verified attendance in wrestling history. If they can sell 6,000 more tickets, it will top the all-time attendance record for a paid show – Wrestlemania 32 in 2016, which had 80,709. The paid record is 79,800, so they would need significantly more to hit that. Other numbers in reach include the 78,000 at Wrestlemania III and 79,127 at Summerslam 1992 (also at Wembley).

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Regina, SK has 1,850 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,535 tickets out.

Collision and Battle of the Belts in Calgary on July 15 has 4,275 tickets out.

Blood and Guts Dynamite in Boston on July 19 has 5,903 tickets out. It sold around 1,500 after the Blood and Guts announcement.

ROH Death Before Dishonor in Trenton, NJ on July 21 has 1,763 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 4,865 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on July 26 has 2,034 tickets out.

Collision in Hartford on July 29 has 1,853 tickets out.

Dynamite in Tampa on August 2 has 2,508 tickets out.

Collision in Greenville on August 5 has 2,227 tickets out.

Dynamite in Columbus on August 9 has 2,085 tickets out.

Dynamite in Greensboro on August 12 has 3,337 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on August 16 has 2,638 tickets out.

Collision in Lexington on August 19 has 1,893 tickets out.

Dynamite in Duluth on August 23 has 1,622 tickets out after the pre-sale.