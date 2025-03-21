Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For WWE Wrestlemania 41

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for WWE Wrestlemania 41, which happens on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas.

There are currently 44,129 tickets out for night one and 46,087 for night two. It was noted that the stadium can likely hold around 60,000 for a show like Wrestlemania, and each show is currently set up for 51,481.

On the secondary market, the get-in price is $320 for the first night and $372 for the second.