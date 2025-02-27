wrestling / News
Updated on TNA Sacrifice 2025 Ticket Sales, El Paso Shows On Track to Become TNA’s Highest Paid US Attendances in Years
– PWInsider has an update on ticket sales for TNA Sacrifice 2025 in El Paso, Texas. Ticket sales for the event are reportedly expected to surpass the total ticket sales for Victory Road 2024, which was held in San Antonio, Texas. That event was a sellout, with over 2,000 paid fans in attendance.
Additionally, PWInsider reports that the advance ticket sales for the Sacrifice and Impact TV tapings in El Paso are on track to be the largest individual live TNA paid attendances in the United States in years.
Also, PWInsider notes that TNA plans to open up more seats at the El Paso County Coliseum due to demand for both Sacrifice and Impact tapings. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.
TNA Sacrifice 2025 is scheduled for March 14, and it will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
