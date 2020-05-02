wrestling / News
Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card
May 1, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on May 10th on the WWE Network:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella
* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. One More TBD
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina
More Trending Stories
- Justin Credible Tried To Go To WCW In 1997 But WWE Wouldn’t Release Him
- Florida Re-Open Taskforce Recommends Sporting Venues At 25 Percent Capacity on May 4, Governor To Make Final Call
- Jeff Hardy On Going to Rehab, Says He Asked WWE For Help Just Before 2019 DWI
- Jim Ross Discusses Chyna Wanting Same $1 Million Guarantee in WWE That Steve Austin Had, Says Her Break-Up With Triple H Was ‘Life Changing’