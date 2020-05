Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card

WWE has an updated card for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on May 10th on the WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella

* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. One More TBD

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina