Updated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Card

WWE has an updated card for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the event, which takes place on November 30th in Vancouver, British Columbia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. New Bloodline & Bronson Reed

Advantage to New Bloodline & Bronson Reed

* Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae

Advantage to Morgan, Rodriguez, Jax, Stratton & LeRae

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura