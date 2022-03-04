Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Tomorrow’s Show At Madison Square Garden

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tomorrow’s show at Madison Square Garden. The event, which will see Brock Lesnar defend the WWE title, has 7,087 tickets out. The show was on track to have the lowest paid amount for a show at the Garden in modern history, but Lesnar and Rousey were added and that caused a boost in sales. WWE has also been offering two-for-one sales. Once WWE began referencing the Lesnar storyline for the MSG event on TV, that also increased sales.

Smackdown tonight in Miami has 5,862 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on Sunday has 6,238 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Allentown, PA has 3,210 tickets out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on March 11 has 6,752 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, GA on March 12 has 3,246 tickets out. Another live event that day in Jackson, MS has 2,413 tickets out.

A live event in Pensacola on March 13 has 2,883 tickets out.

RAW in Jacksonville on March 14 has 3,661 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte, NC on March 18 has 6,493 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, IL on March 19 has 2,487 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on March 20 has 2,702 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Huntsville, AL has 2,060 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on March 21 has 5,216 tickets out.

Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 25 has 3,339 tickets out.

A live event in Toronto on March 27 has 6,995 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Charlottesville, VA has 2,887 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on March 28 has 4,958 tickets out.

Smackdown and the Hall of Fame in Dallas on April 1 has 7,638 tickets out.

RAW after Wrestlemania in Dallas on April 4 has 8,711 tickets out. There is a $72 get-in price on the secondary market.

Night one of Wrestlemania on April 2 has 56,076 tickets out with a $40 get in price in the secondary market.

Night two of Wrestlemania on April 3 (both shows in Dallas) has 55,781 tickets out, with the paid between 47,000 to 48,000. A legitimate sellout of the venue would be 80,709. 8,000 comps is the usual range for Wrestlemania.

RAW on April 4 has 8,938 tickets out with a $46 get-in price on the secondary market.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on April 8 has 2,527 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on April 11 has 3,040 tickets out.