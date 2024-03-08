The US Express To Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has announced that the US Express, Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham, are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The team joins the Class of 2024 along with Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano.

As reported first by The Ringer, The U.S. Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Competitors at the first WrestleMania with deep family ties in the sports-entertainment industry, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham changed tag team wrestling forever when they debuted together as The U.S. Express.

Entering the arena with rock ‘n’ roll legend Bruce Springsteen’s iconic “Born in The U.S.A.” blasting on the speakers, The U.S. Express was one of the most entertaining and exciting duos of the ’80s.

As two-time World Tag Team Champions in their career, Rotunda & Windham battled many WWE legends including the team of Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik as well as The Dream Team composed of Greg “The Hammer” Valentine & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake.

As real-life brothers-in-law, family was essential to both Superstars as Windham’s father, Blackjack Mulligan, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The Blackjacks. Windham himself was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The Four Horsemen in 2012.

Their legacy continued into the newer generation as Rotunda’s two sons, Windham (named after Barry) and Taylor, notably competed in WWE as Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, respectively.

As a pioneering tag team, Windham & Rotunda helped pave the way for decades of tag team excellence to come and for their incredible contributions, they will be immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.