UWN Primetime Live Results: UWN World Title Semifinals, More
The latest UWN Primetime Live is in the books, featuring the final semifinal matches in the World Title tournament and more. The show aired on FITE TV on Tuesday night and the results are below, per Fightful:
* UWN World Title Semi-Final Tournament Match: Chris Dickinson def. Fred Rosser
😮 @realfredrosser out to prove a point on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/cSazgkBUnb
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
* Real Money Brothers & Cam def. 4 Minutes of Heat & Will Allday
Congrats to the #RealMoneyBrothers (@SugarBrownKAYO & @MrMollywhopp) and @camwrestler, who pick up a big win on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/dcN4PYYhSQ
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
* FSW Women’s Championship: Lacey Ryan def. Vipress
#AndStill @LaceyRyan94 successfully defends the @FSWVegas Women’s Championship! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/AobOuOB0tK
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
* NWA Tag Team Championships: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos def. James Storm & Eli Drake (c) to win the titles.
🎨🖌 @Jr_KRATOS paintbrushing @TheEliDrake! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/L5Jo13tBqJ
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
* UWN World Title Semi-Final Tournament Match: Mike Bennett def. Shawn Daivari
“MERCY!” @RealMikeBennett with the piledriver through a table to put away Shawn Daivari! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/5cl8yMT3F8
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
