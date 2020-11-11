UWN Primetime Live Results: UWN World Title Semifinals, More

The latest UWN Primetime Live is in the books, featuring the final semifinal matches in the World Title tournament and more. The show aired on FITE TV on Tuesday night and the results are below, per Fightful:

* UWN World Title Semi-Final Tournament Match: Chris Dickinson def. Fred Rosser

* Real Money Brothers & Cam def. 4 Minutes of Heat & Will Allday

* FSW Women’s Championship: Lacey Ryan def. Vipress

* NWA Tag Team Championships: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos def. James Storm & Eli Drake (c) to win the titles.

* UWN World Title Semi-Final Tournament Match: Mike Bennett def. Shawn Daivari