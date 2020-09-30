wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Week Three Results: Allysin Kay Battles Nicole Savoy, More
The third episode of UWN Primetime Live aired on Tuesday night featuring a title change, Allysin Kay in action and more. The results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, are below (per Wrestling Inc):
* So Cal Distancing (c) defeated The Real Money Brothers (United Wrestling Network Tag Team Championship Match)
* Greek God Papadon defeated Remy Marcel
* Chris Dickinson defeated Anthony Idol
And @DirtyDickinson is now 2-0 at #PrimeTimeLive. Thoughts, fans? pic.twitter.com/mizm4MnXJA
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
* Allysin Kay defeated Nicole Savoy
.@NikiMSavo put up a fight, but @sienna gets the win at #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/1sho4cYdeu
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
* Ruby Raze defeated Cece Chanel
“Nasty, nasty business.”
~ @ToddKeneley on @Razerpops#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Hp7DpxBuRN
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
* Robert Baines defeated Jack Cartwright
💀 @BainesDestroy living up to his name here vs. @jackcartwheel.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/tw4qD1mJiV
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens (c) (NWA National Championship Match)
The “Tenth-degree champion in greatness” @AronsThoughts.
Let’s go! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/AvdSv68Ay6
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
Can @TheRealTMurdoch keep momentum on his side?@unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/AMQ3KzEAsH
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 30, 2020
#AndNEW@TheRealTMurdoch @unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/wNISQdHK7E
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 30, 2020
