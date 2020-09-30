UWN Primetime Live Week Three Results: Allysin Kay Battles Nicole Savoy, More

The third episode of UWN Primetime Live aired on Tuesday night featuring a title change, Allysin Kay in action and more. The results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, are below (per Wrestling Inc):

* So Cal Distancing (c) defeated The Real Money Brothers (United Wrestling Network Tag Team Championship Match)

* Greek God Papadon defeated Remy Marcel

* Chris Dickinson defeated Anthony Idol

* Allysin Kay defeated Nicole Savoy

* Ruby Raze defeated Cece Chanel

* Robert Baines defeated Jack Cartwright

* Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens (c) (NWA National Championship Match)