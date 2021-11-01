Valentino Khan On Being WWE SummerSlam’s Deejay, Was ‘Ready to Turn Heel’ If Need Be

Valentino Khan was the deejay for this year’s WWE Summerslam, and he talked about how he got the gig and more in a new interview. Khan was on the latest NotSam Wrestling and you can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

Valentino Khan on the reaction to the announcement: “I didn’t care at the end of the day. I was going to do me, but that was the only, for lack of a better term, concern I had. I know how wrestling fans are. I understand, you get up there, and the first thought that pops into everyone’s head, or when you’re announced, is ‘Who the fuck is this guy?’ You just have to embrace the moment. I’m not bigger than whatever they say out there. I just have to embrace it. I was joking with staff, I even told Stephanie McMahon after, ‘I was ready to turn heel.’ If they boo me…it’s sports entertainment.”

On how he got the gig: “I just got a call one day. They reached out. I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ It was definitely surreal. It was part of the plan for me to integrate all the wrestling themes into the set. That was a kick for me. I went back like what were some of my favorite themes growing up? I even played a couple of current ones. I did a mash up of Riddle’s theme with Dr. Dre’s ‘Still Dre.’ I mashed up the Brood theme with Mob Deep’s ‘Shook One’s.’ I had done a wrestling event where I was very involved in the ring. I was going to (events) all the time and posting on Instagram. It’s funny that it was in Las Vegas because I think playing in Las Vegas prepared me for (people not knowing me or my music). You’re able to adapt and cater to people who might not necessarily know all the music you know about or are into. You’re able to gauge what works. Even if you’re playing stuff that they don’t necessarily know, but what works with a crowd that isn’t familiar with myself.”

On if he’s interested in working with WWE again: “I’m definitely looking at doing it more. At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun. No matter how the crowd was going to react, I was going to embrace it. It’s sports entertainment. I was ready (to cut a heel promo).”