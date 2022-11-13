wrestling / News
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:
I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV 💋
You can see the original post and a few other highlights that she retweeted from her debut below.
— Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) November 13, 2022
Valerie Loureda & her gear 🤩@valerielouredaa pic.twitter.com/BxDgJEUt7W
— Sonya Bayley – WWE 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) November 13, 2022
So happy to have witnessed your debut in person! #NxtOrlando @valerielouredaa pic.twitter.com/y2lcxGaVSY
— RV Photo – Roch Vaillancourt (@rochvail) November 13, 2022