Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live

November 12, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:

I did it. My WWE journey has begun. Xoxo, LV 💋

You can see the original post and a few other highlights that she retweeted from her debut below.

