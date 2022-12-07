wrestling / News

Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below.

Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.

