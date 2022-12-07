wrestling / News
Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below.
Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in @WWE history🤍 #WWE #NXT #MIAMIVICE pic.twitter.com/Uck2uAWbnT
— Valerie Loureda (@lolavicewwe) December 6, 2022
