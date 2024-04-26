wrestling / News
Valhalla Announces She & Erik Are Expecting
Valhalla and Erik’s second child is on the way, as they announced on social media. The two WWE stars posted to Instagram on Thursday to announce that Valhalla is pregnant with their second son. They noted that the child is due in November.
The two wrote in a joint post:
“November of 2024
NEW ROWE BOY INCOMING
We are so unbelievably happy.”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
