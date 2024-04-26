wrestling / News

Valhalla Announces She & Erik Are Expecting

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Viking Raiders Valhalla Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

Valhalla and Erik’s second child is on the way, as they announced on social media. The two WWE stars posted to Instagram on Thursday to announce that Valhalla is pregnant with their second son. They noted that the child is due in November.

The two wrote in a joint post:

“November of 2024

NEW ROWE BOY INCOMING

We are so unbelievably happy.”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

