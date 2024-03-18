Valhalla Says She Didn’t Make Michael Cole His Own Set of Antlers

Michael Cole has become obsessed with Valhalla’s antlers on WWE TV, but he doesn’t have his own pair at this time. In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful), Valhalla spoke about the antlers and said she has not made him a set of his own, even after giving him some to wear.

She said: “No, I did not make him a pair. I guess I could bring him this deer head. It’s a special thing. You have to be bestowed the antlers. We’ll see. No one knew I was doing that. Especially not Michael Cole. That reaction of his was 100% organic. He had no idea what was happening. He just really loves those antlers. I just have to keep trying to integrate that as best I can.“