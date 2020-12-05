wrestling / News
Vampiro & D’Lo Brown Shoot Interviews, AAW & More Added to Highspots Wrestling Network
The Highspots Wrestling Network has made new additions to this week including Vampiro & D’Lo Brown shoot interviews, plus more. You can see this week’s additions below per PWINsider:
* Vampiro Shoot Interview (2020)
Vampiro is back in the hot seat for a third time with Highspots. Join Vampiro as he goes into great detail about everything that has happened with him since the last time we spoke.
Topics Include:
Nail in the Coffin Film
Life in the COVID Era
AAA
Lucha Underground
Ascension Process
Booking AAA
Sexy Star/Rosemary
Life After Wrestling
* FireSide Chat: D Lo Brown
WE TALK’N TO THE REAL DEAL NOW!
It’s time for another chat beside the imaginary fire with everyone’s favorite Manscout, Jake Manning. This time D’Lo Brown joins Jake and they talk it up like two old pals.
Topics Include:
Lo’ Down
IMPACT
Agenting
Helping Younger Talent
Puerto Rico
Japan
Aces N Eights
Plus much more!
* Alpha-1: Watch The Throne 5 (Dec 2017)
1. Alessandro del Bruno vs. Mark Wheeler
2. Beautiful Beaa vs. Penelope Ford
3. SWE Heavyweight Championship: Ethan Page(c) vs. Gregory Iron
4. AJ Gray vs. Alex Daniels vs. Joey Janela vs. Kobe Durst
5. A1 Zero Gravity Championship: Curt Stallion vs. Shane Sabre(c)
6. Brett Michael David & The Meme Team (Eric Cairnie & Jesse Bieber) vs. Steve Brown & Western Med Connection (Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham & Jim Nye)
7. A1 Alpha Male Championship: Josh Alexander vs. Rickey Shane Page(c)
* 11.12.20 – AAW ALIVE – 115 Bourbon St. – Merrionette Park, IL
Brayden Lee vs. Ace Perry
Myron Reed vs. Tre Lamar
Hyan/Sierra vs. Christi Jaynes/Skye Blue
Fred Yehi vs. Jake Something
AAW Tag Team Championship Match (2/3 Falls) Ace Austin/Madman Fulton vs. Besties in the World
Karam vs. Front Man Jah-C
Trey Miguel vs. Stephen Wolf
Ace Romero/Larry D vs. Bear Country
AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Mance Warner vs. Hakim Zane
* UWA Elite Last Breath 2020
– Vincent Valentine defends the UWA Elite Championship against Mike C-Way, Matt Vertigo, and Brandon The Bull inside a Steel Cage.
– Eric Corvis faces Eddie Thomas in an “I Quit” Cage Match with the UWA Elite Iron Man Championship on the line.
– For the 1st Time Ever the UWA Elite Golden Ticket will be decided in the Breakout Blitz Steel Cage Match.
– Bowes defends the UWA Elite iChampionship against “Sweet Cheeks” Joey Silver in a Street Fight.
– The Army of the Dark Angel defends the Tag Team Championships against The Shaolin Wrecking Crew and DAWGNation.
– KTB goes one-on-one with Miles Thomas
– In a TCW Showcase Match, M.E.R.C. faces off with Waylon Kage
– Jay “The Key” Evans takes on Lukas Finnegan and much more!
