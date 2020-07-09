Various News: Vampiro’s Talk Show Debuts Tonight, El Rey to Air Lucha Movies This Month

– Vampiro’s talk show Vampiro Unleashed is set to debut tonight on El Rey Network. The series is set to bow on El Rey at 8 PM ET The first episode features Bruce Lee’s goddaughter Diana Lee Inosanto and is described as follows:

Vampiro and his guest Diana Lee Inosanto (Bruce Lee’s Goddaughter) discuss self-defense and his biggest moral dilemma in the wrestling ring that forever changed his life.

– The El Rey Network schedule shows that the network will air films starring El Santo and the Blue Demon on the next two Saturdays. This Saturday at 10 PM ET will see the airing of 1973’s Santo and Blue Demon vs. Dracula and The Wolf Man, while the following Saturday will feature 1974’s Santo and Blue Demon vs. Dr. Frankenstein, followed by the 1973 film.