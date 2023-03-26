wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Sacrifice Pre-Show Match Online, Mick Foley Reunites With Boy Meets World Stars
March 26, 2023 | Posted by
– One of the matches from the Impact Countdown to Sacrifice pre-show is online in full. Impact released the Rosemary vs. KiLynn King match from the show on YouTube, as you can see below:
– Mick Foley caught a picture with Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel-Karp and Rider Strong at Galaxy Con in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday. Fishel-Karp and Strong’s Pod Meets World show posted the photo to their Instagram account:
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post
- Latest On CM Punk’s Injury Status & AEW Relationship, Reportedly Had Heat With Jon Moxley
- WWE Reportedly Not Happy With Crowd Reaction At Recent NXT Events