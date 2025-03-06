– Pro Wrestling Legacy announced a workshop with Ace Steel scheduled for Thursday, March 13:

Exciting Announcement! 🌟🚨 Join us for the ACE STEEL Pro Wrestling Workshop on Thursday, March 13th at 6 PM!

With over 30 years of pro wrestling experience, Ace Steel is a seasoned TV Producer & Coach from WWE, NXT & currently TNA. He’s also the trainer of CM Punk and mentor to TNA World Champion Joe Hendry!

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business and take your wrestling skills to the next level! 💪🔥