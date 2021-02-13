Various News: AEW Dynamite Match With KENTA Available on NJPW World, Sgt. Slaughter Set for WrestleCon

– The main event Falls Count Anywhere Anything Goes Match from this week’s AEW Dynamite is now available on NJPW World. NJPW announced that fans can now stream IWGP US title No. 1 contender KENTA and AEW World champion Jon Moxley against Lance Archer and IWGP US champion Jon Moxley on the service.

KENTA and Omega won the match after help from The Good Brothers, and Omega hit the One-Winged Angel on Archer.

Now on @njpwworld! Watch a wild, falls count anywhere preview of #MOXvsKENTA, courtesy of @AEW Dynamite! KENTA and Kenny Omega team up against Lance Archer and Jon Moxley! WATCH NOW: https://t.co/Zslfa2YHzt#AEWDynamite #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/ayTLAZouE2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 12, 2021

– As previously reported, WrestleCon announced that it will return later in April during WrestleMania Week in Tampa, Florida. Additionally, WrestleCon has also announced WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter as a featured guest for this year’s convention.

Tickets for WrestleCon 2021 are slated to go on sale on February 26.