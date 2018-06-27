Various News: Alison Brie Talks Playing Zoya Gimmick in GLOW, Action Bronson on Meeting Bully Ray As a Kid

– Alison Brie spoke with Gold Derby about playing her character’s gimmick of Zoya the Destroyer on GLOW. You can see the video below.

“It’s so fun to play Zoya in the ring,” she said. “I’ve never felt so exhilarated. Hearing 200 background artists booing me was the greatest feeling. With Ruth I’ve been getting my hands dirty more than ever before in certain things that she’s done as a character and also playing the stuff in the ring. It does make me crave playing edgier characters.”

– Here is a clip from Open Late With Peter Rosenberg, with rapper Action Bronson remembering his experience meeting Bubba Ray Dudley at an ECW show as a kid: