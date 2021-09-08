wrestling / News
Various News: Andre the Giant Gets The Princess Bride Action Figure, Blue Meanie Joins Road Stories With JBL & Brisco
– McFarlane Toys has announced details for new action figures based on the classic film The Princess Bride. One of the figures will be based on Fezzik, who was portrayed by Andre the Giant in the film. You can get a look at those figures below.
Pre-orders for the figures will be launching next week. Other figures in the line will include Inigo Montoya, Wesley, and Princess Buttercup.
– Former ECW and WWE talent Blue Meanie was the guest on this week’s Road Stories With JBL & Brisco:
