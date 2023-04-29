– WWE announced during last night’s SmackDown that Bad Bunny will be hosting a Backlash press conference on Friday, May 5 at 12:00 pm EST for the event. It will be streamed on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:







