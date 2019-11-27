Various News: BatWeek Crossover Features AEW Announcers, The Bella Twins Share Vlog for Wine Weekend, Preview for Jumanji: Reverse the Curse

– TNT released a new BatWeek crossover with AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone commentary spliced over a clip from The Dark Knight. You can check out that clip below.

In honor of #BatWeek, we're bringing back the #AEW announcers calling Batman vs. Joker. 🔊 Catch Batman films all week long! pic.twitter.com/i2sUQM1AEv — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) November 26, 2019

– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) shared a vlog from their wine weekend trip. You can check out that video below.

– A new preview is out for a VR experience at The Void for The Rock’s next movie, Jumanji: The Next Level. The new VR experience at The Void is called Jumanji: Reverse the Curse. You can check out that preview below.