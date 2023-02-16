wrestling / News

Various News: Becky Lynch Hypes Return to Young Rock as Cyndi Lauper, NYWC Announces Venue Change for Psycho Circus 20, Sami Callihan Opens Piledriver Wrestling Academy in Ohio

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be making another appearance on NBC’s Young Rock as Cyndi Lauper. The new episode airs tomorrow night. She hyped the appearance and shared a set photo for the episode, which you can see below:

– The New York Wrestling Connection has announced a venue change for this month’s Psycho Circus 20 due to an overwhelming demand for tickets. The event will now be held at the Farmingville Fire Departmentin Farmingville, New York.

The card will be held on February 25. You can see the announcement below.

– Sami Callihan spoke to Dayton247Now.com on his new wrestling school, the Piledriver Wrestling Academy, in the Miami Valley.

