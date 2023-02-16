– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be making another appearance on NBC’s Young Rock as Cyndi Lauper. The new episode airs tomorrow night. She hyped the appearance and shared a set photo for the episode, which you can see below:

– The New York Wrestling Connection has announced a venue change for this month’s Psycho Circus 20 due to an overwhelming demand for tickets. The event will now be held at the Farmingville Fire Departmentin Farmingville, New York.

The card will be held on February 25. You can see the announcement below.

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, we have been forced to change venues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you are unable to attend a refund will be given upon request.

– Sami Callihan spoke to Dayton247Now.com on his new wrestling school, the Piledriver Wrestling Academy, in the Miami Valley.