wrestling / News
Various News: Beer City Bruiser’s Upcoming Surgery, MLW Talent Headed To NOAH, More
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
A recent Fightful Select report has shared a few tidbits from industry news that you can find below.
– ROH’s Beer City Bruiser is scheduled for an eventual hip surgery sometime in the near future. Bruiser has assisted at recent ROH events and has reportedly expressed an intent to pursue more coach/agent duties as well.
– Lance Anoa’i of MLW is slated to join NOAH this July to take part in the N1 Victory tournament. MLW’s Jacob Fatu is also being considered to appear for the tournament event, sources indicate.
– Fuego Del Sol was sighted backstage at AEW over the Memorial Day weekend, which marks his first such attendance since his foot injury.
