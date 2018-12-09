Various News: Brandi Rhodes Hypes Winning Streak, Full NWA 70 Fatal Four-Way Match

– Brandi Rhodes posted to Twitter to hype her current winning streak ahead of today’s Fight Forever Wrestling show. You can see her posts below:

Winning streak update. Still going. 10-0 😎 Tonight…Liverpool 🇬🇧 Barely escaped her last time… pic.twitter.com/yvabBDUhz5 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 9, 2018

What a tour 🇬🇧. @missviper91 @BeaPriestley @MillieMcKenzie0 and @Kay_Lee_Ray are all rockstars. Even though two of them beat me up real good 😅 some of the most talented ladies out there. Honored to share a ring with them. And Kay Lee, we will get our singles match yet! pic.twitter.com/M98HIA5Uii — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 9, 2018

– The NWA released the following full Fatal Four-Way match at NWA 70 that pitted Colt Cabana, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, and Samuel Shaw against each other: