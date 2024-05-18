– WWE executive Bruce Prichard joins the Pod Meets World show on Monday, May 20 to discuss the crossovers between WWE/WWF and the classic TV sitcom, Boy Meets World:

“MONDAY! We dig much deeper into the time Boy Meets World and the WWF crossed paths, as the gang speaks to @thebruceprichard (a.k.a. Brother Love), who not only appeared in the episode, but was painfully tasked with the job of producing everything on the wrestling side. How did they pull it off? Find out after the weekend…”

The podcast is hosted by original series stars Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel, as they recap classic episodes of the original series.

– WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins (formerly The Bella Twins) recently appeared on Live With Kelly & Mark to take the Twin Telepathy Test and more:



