Various News: Bryce Remsburg Holding Seminar, Latest WWE Stock Price, Angelico Takes 10 Touch Challenge
– AEW referee Bryce Remsburg has announced he will be holding a non-wrestling personnel seminar on Friday (8-10 PM ET) and April 4 (2-4 PM ET). Proceeds will be given to the independents who are out of work due to the Coronavirus. The seminar will be conducted online, but there are only fifteen spots available. Each spot costs $40 each.
Two chances to tango virtually in our pajamas! Let’s make back some money for these hurting indies.
Tell a friend. Tell an acquaintance. We’ve not got much else to do. pic.twitter.com/JzBbn4OKge
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 24, 2020
– WWE stock opened today at $39.60 per share.
– Angelico is the latest to try the ’10 Touch Challenge.’
#10TouchChallenge with the cancunas! #StayAtHome #YoMeQuedoEnCasa 💪🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/7BtVOEyyq3
— Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) March 22, 2020
