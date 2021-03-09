wrestling / News
Various News: Bryce Remsburg Tweets on Reffing AEW Shaq and Exploding Death Matches, Young Bucks Book Releasing in Paperback, Synopsis for Tonight’s Young Rock
– AEW referee Bryce Remsburg tweeted on officiating the Shaquille O’Neal match last week on Dynamite and the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at last Sunday’s AEW Revolution. You can check out his tweet below.
Remsburg wrote, “Using today to update my headstone inscription. ‘Here lies Bryce Remsburg. He officiated a match with Shaquille O’Neal in it and an exploding barbed wire death match in the same week.’ This may confuse my grandchildren and I’m fine with that.”
Using today to update my headstone inscription.
“Here lies Bryce Remsburg. He officiated a match with Shaquille O’Neal in it and an exploding barbed wire death match in the same week.”
This may confuse my grandchildren and I’m fine with that.
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 8, 2021
– The Young Bucks’ autobiography, Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues, will receive a paperback release on November 23. You can preorder the book on Amazon RIGHT HERE.
– A new episode of Young Rock will debut tonight on NBC. Here’s the official synopsis for episode 1.04:
“Miami, 1990: Dwayne looks to crack the starting lineup as a freshman for the famed Miami Hurricanes football team and attract the attention of players, coaches and celebrities; however, an unexpected incident sends his season and life into turmoil.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In
- Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Called Him About Joining AEW, Says Women Will Main Event Dynamite Soon
- Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return
- Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion