– NBA legend Charles Barkley was on The Pat McAfee Show this week, and he talked about WWE, praising the current product. Barkley stated on The Rock during the show, “I’ve been watching the WWE and The Rock is unbelievable…When he’s on television you GOTTA watch.” You can view that clip below:

"I've been watching the WWE and The Rock is unbelievable.. When he's on television you GOTTA watch" Charles Barkley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iLZgSCaOMG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 16, 2024

– Matt Hardy shared a classic Ultimate Deletion clip featuring the late Bray Wyatt:

– Luke Hawx will be returning to Wildkat Sports & Entertainment this weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. His in-ring return is scheduled for Saturday, April 20: