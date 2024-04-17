wrestling / News

Various News: Charles Barkley Talks WWE & The Rock With Pat McAfee, Matt Hardy Shares Ultimate Deletion Clip, Luke Hawx Returns to Wildkat Wrestling This Weekend

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Undertaker Rock WrestleMania 40 WWE Image Credit: WWE

– NBA legend Charles Barkley was on The Pat McAfee Show this week, and he talked about WWE, praising the current product. Barkley stated on The Rock during the show, “I’ve been watching the WWE and The Rock is unbelievable…When he’s on television you GOTTA watch.” You can view that clip below:

– Matt Hardy shared a classic Ultimate Deletion clip featuring the late Bray Wyatt:

– Luke Hawx will be returning to Wildkat Sports & Entertainment this weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. His in-ring return is scheduled for Saturday, April 20:

