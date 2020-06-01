Various News: Chuck Taylor Comments On The State of the World, Preview For Tonight’s RAW, Ice Ribbon Announces English Store

– Chuck Taylor seems to be exasperated with what’s going on in the world right now and posted his thoughts on the matter to Twitter.

He wrote: “Haha the world is ending and my job is to play fight people in undies Jesus fuckin’ Christ.”

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include:

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

* Apollo Crews defends US title against an opponent of his choosing

* Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony

– Ice Ribbon has announced that they have opened a new English shopping website.