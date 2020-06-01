wrestling / News
Various News: Chuck Taylor Comments On The State of the World, Preview For Tonight’s RAW, Ice Ribbon Announces English Store
– Chuck Taylor seems to be exasperated with what’s going on in the world right now and posted his thoughts on the matter to Twitter.
He wrote: “Haha the world is ending and my job is to play fight people in undies Jesus fuckin’ Christ.”
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include:
* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
* Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black
* Apollo Crews defends US title against an opponent of his choosing
* Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony
– Ice Ribbon has announced that they have opened a new English shopping website.
【Shop Announcement 】
We’re happy to announce that we finally have an English shopping site!
Grab your Ice Ribbon DVDs and merchandise here! We deliver worldwide! PayPal accepted!
Check it out here!https://t.co/mI3dHsaf07#iceribbon
— Ice Ribbon ~Official English Account~ (@IceRibbon_eng) June 1, 2020
