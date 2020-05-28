More Details On Injury At Recent RAW Tapings, Who Is Believed To Be At Fault (SPOILERS)

As we previously reported, there was a match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane taped for this Monday’s episode of RAW at the WWE Performance Center. During that match, Sane was tossed into the steel steps and her head hit the corner, cutting her open. The match will likely have to be edited, as it was stopped so the medical team could come down and patch her up. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that no one in WWE blames Nia Jax for what happened.

He said: “No one is blaming Nia Jax. This was not Nia Jax’s fault even though other things have been.”

The belief is that Sane may have stumbled heading into the steps, as she tried to take it on her side. She did so, but hit her head as well. However, she was said to be “in control of her bump” and “made it look too good.” It’s unknown if she has a concussion but she’s “okay” after being “knocked silly.”

It’s also unknown if the match will even air on TV or not at this point.