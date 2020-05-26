wrestling / News
WWE Star Reportedly Busted Open During Raw Taping (Spoiler)
A WWE star was reportedly busted open during Tuesday’s Raw taping for next week. Fightful reports that Kairi Sane was cut open during a match with Nia Jax when the match went to the outside. Sane sustained the cut to her head when she was thrown and hit her head on the corner of the stairs.
According to the report, the match was paused and medical came out to seal the wound and bandage her. Sane said that she was fine and insisted on finishing the match, which will have to be edited. The match quickly went to the finish (which is not known) upon being resumed. Initial reports suggest that Sane’s injury wasn’t serious.
WWE is taping next week’s Raw, Smackdown, 205 Live, and Main Event today, with tomorrow’s tapings covering NXT up to NXT Takeover: In Your House.
