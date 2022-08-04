wrestling / News
Various News: CJ Perry Chats With Renee Paquette, Greg Gagne on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Highspots Announces Details on The Gatherin
– Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, is the guest on the latest edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The full audio and description are available below:
She’s been pitch perfect, a Ravishing Russian, a damsel in distress and even a total diva. Now, CJ Perry, fka Lana in WWE, adds The Sessions to her ever-growing resume! Find out how the Lana character was created, whose idea it was to make her a wrestler (take a wild guess) and what’s on the post-WWE horizon, including an upcoming stint on “The Surreal Life.” Crush!!!
– Greg Gagne is the guest on the latest edition of Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:
– Highspots Digital tweeted the following details on The Gathering set for Saturday, August 6:
WE'LL DO IT LIVE!
We will be live from The Gathering with an awesome card on Saturday Aug 6th at 8pm & we will be live streaming multiple Q & A sessions!
Stream it live or catch the unlimited VOD's!
Full schedule will be announced soon!https://t.co/RsJSL1oGmx pic.twitter.com/zPPIAtp3ZO
— Highspots Digital (@HighspotsWN) August 3, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks AEW Isn’t Competition For WWE, Decline Of Interest In Pro Wrestling
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart
- Backstage Update on When Ronda Rousey Will Return to WWE TV From Her Suspension