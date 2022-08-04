Various News: CJ Perry Chats With Renee Paquette, Greg Gagne on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Highspots Announces Details on The Gatherin

– Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, is the guest on the latest edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. The full audio and description are available below:

She’s been pitch perfect, a Ravishing Russian, a damsel in distress and even a total diva. Now, CJ Perry, fka Lana in WWE, adds The Sessions to her ever-growing resume! Find out how the Lana character was created, whose idea it was to make her a wrestler (take a wild guess) and what’s on the post-WWE horizon, including an upcoming stint on “The Surreal Life.” Crush!!!

– Greg Gagne is the guest on the latest edition of Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

– Highspots Digital tweeted the following details on The Gathering set for Saturday, August 6: