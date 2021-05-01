wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Comments On QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen, WWE Network Content Coming In May, Smackdown In Three Minutes

May 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes commented on his student Dillon McQueen getting a match with QT Marshall on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

He wrote: “Very proud of Dillon. He was the top student of my most recent camp at @NF_Training – wonderful person, and on schedule to be an astounding competitor! Good luck. AEW: Elevation Monday 7/6c w/@tonyschiavone24 & @PaulWight

McQueen added: “After all the times @CodyRhodes has stood by my side, I will stand up for him and stand in the way of @realmmarshall1. I hope I can reach you coach. #nightmarefactory #nightmarefamily @AEW @TheAEWDark

– The WWE Network account on Twitter has revealed the content coming to Peacock in May. It includes:

* WWE Untold: Dudes with Attitudes
* WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest
* WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
* Drew & A: Stone Cold Steve Austin
* Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
* WWE Icons Revisited: Rob Van Dam
* Wrestlemania Backlash 2021
* Weekly Episodes of NXT and 205 Live
* Weekly Independent Wrestling Shows
* 10 More Episodes of Wrestling Challenge
* The Best of Andre the Giant
* The Best of Braun Strowman
* The Best of Backlash
* The Best of Rob Van Dam
* New episodes of RAW Talk, Talking Smack, The Bump & This Week in WWE

– WWE has released a new video looking at this week’s episode of Smackdown in three minutes:

