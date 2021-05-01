Various News: Cody Rhodes Comments On QT Marshall vs. Dillon McQueen, WWE Network Content Coming In May, Smackdown In Three Minutes

– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes commented on his student Dillon McQueen getting a match with QT Marshall on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

He wrote: “Very proud of Dillon. He was the top student of my most recent camp at @NF_Training – wonderful person, and on schedule to be an astounding competitor! Good luck. AEW: Elevation Monday 7/6c w/@tonyschiavone24 & @PaulWight”

McQueen added: “After all the times @CodyRhodes has stood by my side, I will stand up for him and stand in the way of @realmmarshall1. I hope I can reach you coach. #nightmarefactory #nightmarefamily @AEW @TheAEWDark”

– The WWE Network account on Twitter has revealed the content coming to Peacock in May. It includes:

* WWE Untold: Dudes with Attitudes

* WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest

* WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam

* Drew & A: Stone Cold Steve Austin

* Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

* WWE Icons Revisited: Rob Van Dam

* Wrestlemania Backlash 2021

* Weekly Episodes of NXT and 205 Live

* Weekly Independent Wrestling Shows

* 10 More Episodes of Wrestling Challenge

* The Best of Andre the Giant

* The Best of Braun Strowman

* The Best of Backlash

* The Best of Rob Van Dam

* New episodes of RAW Talk, Talking Smack, The Bump & This Week in WWE

Guess what? It IS May, and there's a lot in store for you this month. cc: @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/6HIa8jugFV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 1, 2021

