Various News: Colt Cabana Ending Podcast, Bret Hart Set For Big Time Wrestling Appearance

– Colt Cabana’s long-running podcast is at an end. Cabana posted a new audio in his Art of Wrestling podcast feed announcing that he is ending the show after nine years.

Cabana said in the announcement that the podcast will end, but that he will put all of his back archives of interviews on Patreon for $4, and that he will do additional audio content for those who pay $5 a month. Cabana noted that if there’s a demand on Patreon he will do some things, noting that the goal is if 500 people show up, he’ll do old-school Art of Wrestling podcasts.

He will do continuing his podcasts for a short time further, with one each month from October through December and some other podcasts that he has to put up. He said not to unsubscribe to the podcast as he will use it for notifications for the Patreon and put some other things up from time to time. He noted that the pressure and stress has been a factor, citing the weekly grind and how he wants to take a breath, focus on his wrestling and not have to think about making more podcast content. The full audio is below:

– Bret Hart is set to appear at Big Time Wrestling’s Under the Stars show on August 16th Newark, California. Billy Gunn is also set for the show. You can find out more in the link at the below tweet: