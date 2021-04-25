wrestling / News
Various News: Darby Allin Challenges 10 To A TNT Title Match For Dynamite, Opening Video For Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Latest Edition of Roleplay of Honor Online
– In a post on Twitter, Darby Allin issued a challenge to 10 of the Dark Order (Preston Vance), for a TNT Championship match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “The last time I stepped foot in the ring with a dark order member I beat Jon Silver After he dislocated shoulder that’s not a win I’ll accept. @Pres10Vance Brodie handpicked you as his protégé. If you ain’t doing shit Wednesday you know what this means.”
– The latest edition of Roleplay of Honor is now online.
– Impact Wrestling has released the opening video for tomorrow night’s Rebellion PPV:
#IMPACTRebellion, on the horizon.
With the historic event just 24 HOURS AWAY, here is the ROUSING opening video to TOMORROW's Rebellion PPV. @11thWarrior pic.twitter.com/8Iix0rnGdS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2021
