Various News: Davey Boy Smith Jr. To Challenge Jacob Fatu in MLW, AJPW Wrestler Zeus Tests Positive For COVID-19, NXT Highlights

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– MLW has announced that Davey Boy Smith Jr will be the next wrestler to challenge MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu. You can see the video announcement below.

– All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Zeus has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of action for at least a week. It was noted he didn’t have close contact with anyone else on the roster. It’s unknown if any other wrestlers are quarantining to be safe.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

