Various News: Davey Boy Smith Jr. To Challenge Jacob Fatu in MLW, AJPW Wrestler Zeus Tests Positive For COVID-19, NXT Highlights

– MLW has announced that Davey Boy Smith Jr will be the next wrestler to challenge MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu. You can see the video announcement below.

– All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Zeus has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out of action for at least a week. It was noted he didn’t have close contact with anyone else on the roster. It’s unknown if any other wrestlers are quarantining to be safe.

Zeus tested positive for Corona Virus. He will be now treated until November 11th. Also, there were no close contacts with others AJPW wrestlers. We apologize for the inconvenience.#ajpw #ajpwint pic.twitter.com/trbTEGPEAw — AJPW International (@ajpwint) November 4, 2020

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: