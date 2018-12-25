Various News: Drew McIntyre Set For Royal Rumble, Masato Tanaka Working US Shows This Weekend

– Drew McIntyre is the second man confirmed for the Royal Rumble match for this year’s PPV. McIntyre announced on Raw that he would enter the Rumble and make his way to the WrestleMania main event.

McIntyre joins R-Truth as the two people confirmed for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. The PPV takes place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona and airs live on WWE Network.

– Masato Tanaka is set to compete at two US shows this weekend. Tanaka will work AIW’s Friday show in Parma, Ohio against Nick Gage, then move on to Game Changer Wrestling for a match with PCO on Saturday in Asbury Park, New Jersey.