wrestling / News

Various News: Dynasty Visits Savio Vega’s Home in the Caribbean, Jay White Reveals His Favorite Entrance

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Dynasty

– MLW released a new video where Dynasty members Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone visit the childhood home of Savio Vega. It appears Holliday now owns the title of the home.

– NJPW released a new video where Jay White reveals his favorite entrance. You can view that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, Jay White, MLW, Richard Holliday, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading