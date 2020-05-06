wrestling / News
Various News: Dynasty Visits Savio Vega’s Home in the Caribbean, Jay White Reveals His Favorite Entrance
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
– MLW released a new video where Dynasty members Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone visit the childhood home of Savio Vega. It appears Holliday now owns the title of the home.
– NJPW released a new video where Jay White reveals his favorite entrance. You can view that clip below.
