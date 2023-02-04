wrestling / News
Various News: Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight Set for Tonight’s UWN TV, The Tampa Bay Times Covers Passing of Lanny Poffo, The Late Johnny Powers Profiled in Post & Courier
February 4, 2023
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling TV. Eddie Kingston challenges Danny Limelight for the UWN Title on tonight’s card:
* Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title.
* Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash.
* MLW Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Ortiz
* UWN Championship Danny Limelight (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
– The Tampa Bay Times published an article on the passing of former WWE Superstar Lanny Poffo. He died earlier this week at 68 years old.
– The Post and Courier also published an article on The Late Johnny Powers.
