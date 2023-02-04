– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling TV. Eddie Kingston challenges Danny Limelight for the UWN Title on tonight’s card:

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title.

* Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash.

* MLW Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Ortiz

* UWN Championship Danny Limelight (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

– The Tampa Bay Times published an article on the passing of former WWE Superstar Lanny Poffo. He died earlier this week at 68 years old.

– The Post and Courier also published an article on The Late Johnny Powers.