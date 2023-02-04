wrestling / News

Various News: Eddie Kingston vs. Danny Limelight Set for Tonight’s UWN TV, The Tampa Bay Times Covers Passing of Lanny Poffo, The Late Johnny Powers Profiled in Post & Courier

February 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eddie Kingston AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling TV. Eddie Kingston challenges Danny Limelight for the UWN Title on tonight’s card:

* Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title.
* Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash.
* MLW Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Ortiz
* UWN Championship Danny Limelight (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

The Tampa Bay Times published an article on the passing of former WWE Superstar Lanny Poffo. He died earlier this week at 68 years old.

The Post and Courier also published an article on The Late Johnny Powers.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Kingston, Johnny Powers, Lanny Poffo, UWN, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading