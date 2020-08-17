Various News: El Desperado Appears In New Music Video, Latest Shot of Brandi With Scorpio Sky, Beyond Wrestling Passes A Billion Youtube Views

– NJPW star El Desperado appears in the music video for Uchikubigokumon Doukoukai’s ‘My Friend Muscle’, which you can see below.

Check out El Desperado's appearance in the music video for Uchikubigokumon Doukoukai's latest hit 'My Friend Muscle'!https://t.co/tOZI2xoNSC#njpw pic.twitter.com/W4221sNiWd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 17, 2020

– The Youtube account of Beyond Wrestling has now passed over a billion views.

They wrote on Twitter: “We have just surpassed ONE BILLION views. Thank you so much for the continued support over the years! Please subscribe to our YouTube channel if you don’t already. What FREE MATCH should we release to celebrate?”

We have just surpassed ONE BILLION views at https://t.co/dtI0uYhR3n Thank you so much for the continued support over the years! Please subscribe to our YouTube channel if you don't already. What FREE MATCH should we release to celebrate? pic.twitter.com/zlQ4BqgF3l — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) August 16, 2020

– The latest edition of ‘A Shot of Brandi’, featuring AEW’s Brandi Rhodes and guest Scorpio Sky, is now online.