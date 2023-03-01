Various News: El Hijo del Vikingo and Sumie Sakai Set For April GCW Events, WWE NXT Highlights, Upcoming AEW Pre-Sale Codes

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that El Hijo del Vikingo and Sumie Sakai are set for upcoming GCW events in April. Vikingo will return for Into the Light on April 21 at Center Stage in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Sakai will wrestle at Scene of the Crime at Englewood Center in Orlando on April 22.

*ATLANTA UPDATE* VIKINGO returns to GCW on April 21st at Center Stage in ATLANTA! Plus:

Allison Danger returns to the ring Tix on Sale Wednesday (3/1) at 11AM:https://t.co/I5OgR7IDIm GCW presents

INTO THE LIGHT

April 21 – 8PM

Center Stage

ATLANTA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/za19Ti5EMl — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 1, 2023

*ORLANDO UPDATE* Just Signed: SUMIE SAKAI returns to GCW on April 22nd in ORLANDO! Plus:

MASHA

BUSSY

BLAKE

NICK WAYNE

JORDAN OLIVER

+more! Tickets go on Sale TODAY at 11AM:https://t.co/vY59IJxTtC April 22 – 8PM

Englewood Center – Orlando Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/F5GMSfpmrd — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 1, 2023

– AEW will have two pre-sales tomorrow for upcoming Dynamite and Rampage tapings. They include

May 10 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI: Tickets go on sale at 10 AM local time with code SPNEG4. You can get tickets here.

May 17 – Moody Center in Austin, TX: Tickets go on sale at 10 AM local time with code AUS6CA???????. You can get tickets here.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT: