wrestling / News

Various News: El Hijo del Vikingo and Sumie Sakai Set For April GCW Events, WWE NXT Highlights, Upcoming AEW Pre-Sale Codes

March 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
El Hijo del Vikingo GCW Americaz Most Wanted Image Credit: GCW

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced that El Hijo del Vikingo and Sumie Sakai are set for upcoming GCW events in April. Vikingo will return for Into the Light on April 21 at Center Stage in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Sakai will wrestle at Scene of the Crime at Englewood Center in Orlando on April 22.

– AEW will have two pre-sales tomorrow for upcoming Dynamite and Rampage tapings. They include

May 10 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI: Tickets go on sale at 10 AM local time with code SPNEG4. You can get tickets here.

May 17 – Moody Center in Austin, TX: Tickets go on sale at 10 AM local time with code AUS6CA???????. You can get tickets here.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, El Hijo del Vikingo, NXT, Sumie Sakai, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading