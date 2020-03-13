Various News: Evil Uno Says To Support Independents In Wake Of Coronavirus, Highlights From NXT UK, Top Ten Moments From NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Evil Uno of AEW’s Dark Order spoke about supporting independent artists in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak causing many events to get cancelled.

He wrote: “In the wake of all these cancellations…Support the independents. Be it wrestling, music, etc. Buy their merch, support them through Patreon, share their stuff. The gig economy is going to take a HUGE hit and many don’t have the safety net necessary to survive this. Oh, and stay home & self quarantine if you’re sick. No show, booking or push is worth getting others sick. You don’t want to face the guilt of giving COVID-19 to someone who doesn’t have the immune system necessary to beat it. Evil Uno cares about your well being.”

