Various News: Frankie Kazarian Seminar Set for This Weekend, Full BRCW Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 Event

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Frankie Kazarian Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– TNA Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian is holding a seminar this weekend on Saturday, February 15 at Brian Myers’ Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, New York. Here are the details:

– Boca Raton Championship Wrestling streamed its entire Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 event that was held in Miami, Florida:

