Various News: Frankie Kazarian Seminar Set for This Weekend, Full BRCW Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 Event
February 12, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian is holding a seminar this weekend on Saturday, February 15 at Brian Myers’ Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, New York. Here are the details:
In the wrestling business, you only get out of it what you put in to it. Invest in yourself! Im hosting a seminar on Saturday February 15th from 1-4 pm along with @CreateAPro $40 per person. #KingofTNA pic.twitter.com/zSRDHMZJBF
— 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) February 8, 2025
– Boca Raton Championship Wrestling streamed its entire Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 event that was held in Miami, Florida:
